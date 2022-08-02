Retiran más de 50 tipos de bebidas y batidos de proteínas por posible contaminación

Más de 50 tipos de productos y bebidas nutricionales, incluyendo los batidos Premier Protein, fueron retirados del mercado debido a una posible contaminación bacteriana, según una alerta de la Administración de Drogas y Alimentos de EEUU (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés).
La empresa de fabricación de alimentos Lyons Magnus LLC anunció el retiro voluntario de 53 productos ante la posible detección de la bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii.
Enfermarse por bacterias Cronobacter no es algo que ocurra con frecuencia, pero podría ser grave para personas que tienen el sistema inmunitario debilitado por enfermedades o afecciones como el VIH, trasplantes de órgano o cáncer, según los CDC.
"Los síntomas comunes de la enfermedad podrían incluir fiebre, vómitos e infección del tracto urinario", y según el boletín del retiro, hasta el momento no se han reportado enfermedades o quejas.
Los productos, que se distribuyeron en todo el país, incluyen las bebidas de las marcas Aloha, Glucerna, Intelligentsia, MRE Protein Shakes, Oatly y Pirq.
"El análisis preliminar muestra que los productos no cumplían con las especificaciones comerciales de esterilización", según la FDA.
Cualquier persona que tenga en su poder uno de estos productos debe deshacerse de él de inmediato o devolverlo al lugar de compra para obtener un reembolso.
Aquí está la lista de los productos afectados:
Lyons Ready Care:
- Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
- 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Butter Pecan
- 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Chocolate
- Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
- 2.0 High Calorie High Protein Nutritional Drink Vanilla
Lyons Barista Style:
- Almond Non-Dairy Beverage
- Coconut Non-Dairy Beverage
- Oat Non-Dairy Beverage
Pirq:
- Plant Protein Decadent Chocolate
- Plant Protein Caramel Coffee
- Plant Protein Golden Vanilla
- Plant Protein Very Strawberry
Glucerna Original:
- Chocolate
- Strawberry
- Vanilla
Aloha:
- Chocolate Sea Salt Plant-Based Protein
- Coconut Plant-Based Protein
- Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
- Iced Coffee Plant-Based Protein
Intelligentsia:
- ColdCoffee
- Oat Latte
Kate Farms:
- Pediatric Standard 1.2 Vanilla
Oatly
- Oat-Milk Barista Edition
Premier Protein:
- Chocolate
- Vanilla
- Café Latte
MRE:
- Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
- Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
- Salted Caramel Protein Shake
- Cookies & Cream Protein Shake
- Milk Chocolate Protein Shake
- Vanilla Milk Shake Protein Shake
Stumptown:
- Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Original
- Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Horchata
- Cold Brew Coffee With Oat Milk Chocolate
- Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Chocolate
- Cold Brew Coffee With Cream & Sugar Original
Imperial:
- Med Plus 2.0 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
- Thickened Dairy Drink - Moderately Thick/Honey Consistency
- Thickened Dairy Drink - Mildly Thick/Nectar Consistency
- Med Plus NSA 1.7 Vanilla Nutritional Drink
- Med Plus 2.0 Pecan Nutritional Drink
PULSA AQUÍ: para más información sobre los productos que son parte del retiro.