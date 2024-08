Accidente vehicular en Maryland deja heridos a 3 niños que habrían sido secuestrados

‼️ On August 14, 2024, at approximately 9:00 pm, these 3 juveniles were abducted from their home in the 900 block of Jay Are Ct. in Virginia Beach by Dana Plummer. If anyone has seen Plummer or has any info about his whereabouts, contact a VBPD Detective: 757 385-4101 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YIElZbcuko