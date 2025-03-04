Una por una: la lista de las carreteras cerradas en DC debido al Mensaje a la Nación

La policía del Capitolio de EEUU cerrará temporalmente las carreteras el martes alrededor del Capitolio mientras el presidente Donald Trump se prepara para dar un discurso ante una sesión conjunta del Congreso.
La policía publicó esta lista de cierres de carreteras.
Las siguientes carreteras estarán cerradas al público el martes desde las 12:01 a. m. hasta el final del evento:
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW
- Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW
Las siguientes carreteras estarán cerradas al público el martes desde la 1 p. m. hasta el final del evento:
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
- East Capitol Street between First Street and 2nd Street
Las siguientes carreteras estarán cerradas al público el martes desde las 5:30 p. m. hasta el final del evento:
- Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE
- Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and 2nd Street SE
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- First Street between the Rayburn House Office Building Garage entrance and Independence Avenue SW
- D Street between First Street NE and 2nd Street NE
- Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE
- New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW
Las siguientes carreteras estarán cerradas al público el martes desde las 7 p. m. hasta el final del evento:
- First Street between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE
- D Street between Louisiana Avenue NW and First Street NE
- Delaware Avenue between Columbus Circle NE and D Street NE
- 2nd Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
- Constitution Avenue between 3rd Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- Independence Avenue between 3rd Street SW and Washington Avenue SW
- Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW
- 2nd Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW
Además, los autobuses turísticos se desviarán fuera del Complejo del Capitolio para la carga y descarga de pasajeros el martes desde las 12:01 a. m. hasta las 11 p. m.
Mantente en sintonía de Telemundo 44 para más información.