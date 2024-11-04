Estos son los cierres de carreteras ante la visita de Harris a la Universidad Howard

La vicepresidenta Kamala Harris realizará un "watch party" la noche de las elecciones en su alma mater, la Universidad Howard, lo que la convertirá en una noche histórica para la institución.
El presidente de la Universidad Howard, Ben Vinson III, envió un correo electrónico a todo el campus el 1 de noviembre detallando cómo funcionaría la universidad, según el periódico estudiantil, The Hilltop.
La institución se está preparando para la visita de la campaña de Harris-Waltz y cerrará el martes. Se han establecido cierres de carreteras, restricciones de estacionamiento y medidas de seguridad en el campus y sus alrededores.
Vinson informó que esta será la primera vez que se celebre un evento de la noche de las elecciones presidenciales en un campus universitario en la "historia moderna", según The Hilltop.
"Estamos increíblemente orgullosos de nuestra exalumna, Kamala Harris, que ya ha hecho historia como la primera mujer de color y graduada de una HBCU en servir como vicepresidenta de nuestra nación", afirmó Vinson en el correo electrónico. "También nos sentimos honrados de que haya elegido Howard como el lugar para potencialmente hacer historia nuevamente".
A partir del 4 de noviembre a las 7 p. m., habrá varios impactos en el tráfico, los peatones y el transporte público. Aquí hay una lista de cierres de calles y restricciones de estacionamiento en el campus y sus alrededores.
PROHIBIDO ESTACIONAR EN CASO DE EMERGENCIA
Del 3 al 10 de noviembre a las 6 a. m., las siguientes calles serán designadas como zonas de Prohibido estacionar en caso de emergencia.
- Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW
- Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW
- Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW
- 300 block of College Street, NW
- Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW
- W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW
- W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW
- V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Euclid Street to U Street, NW
- 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW
- Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to Florida Avenue, NW
- 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW
- 5th Street from V Street to W Street, NW
- 4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive, NW
Las restricciones podrían terminar antes si el Servicio Secreto de Estados Unidos ya no exige las medidas de seguridad antes del 10 de noviembre.
CIERRES DE CARRETERAS
A partir del 4 de noviembre a las 7 p.m. las siguientes calles estarán cerradas al tráfico vehicular.
- Gresham Place from 5th Street to Georgia Avenue, NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW
- Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW
- Euclid Street from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street, NW
- Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- College Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, NW
- 300 block of College Street, NW
- Bryant Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW
- W Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW
- W Street from Georgia Avenue to 2nd Street, NW
- V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to U Street, NW
- 8th Street from Barry Place to V Street, NW
- Georgia Avenue from Harvard Street to V Street, NW
- 6th Street from Girard Street to W Street, NW
- 5th Street from V Street to W Street, NW
- 5th Street from Gresham Place, NW to McMillan Drive, NW
- 4th Street from V Street to McMillan Drive, NW
RESTRICCIONES DE TRÁFICO LOCAL ÚNICAMENTE
Las siguientes calles estarán restringidas al “tráfico local únicamente” a partir del 4 de noviembre a las 7 p. m. Los oficiales ubicados en estos puestos de tráfico permitirán a los conductores ingresar al área si lo solicitan.
- Gresham Place from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW
- Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW
- Fairmont Street from Georgia Avenue to Sherman Avenue, NW
- W Street from Florida Avenue to 9th Street, NW
- V Street from 9th Street to 8th Street, NW
- 8th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW
- Georgia Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW (access to the hospital)
- 5th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW
- 3rd Street from Elm Street to Florida Avenue, NW
- 2nd Street from Bryant Street to Florida Avenue, NW
- Adams Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW
- W Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW
- Elm Street from 5th Street to 2nd Street, NW
- V Street from 4th Street to First Street, NW
- U Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW
- U Street from 3rd Street to Florida Avenue, NW
- Thomas Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW
- T Street from Florida Avenue to First Street, NW
IMPACTOS EN EL METRO Y OTROS MEDIOS DE TRANSPORTE
Los clientes que utilicen estaciones o rutas de autobús en los alrededores de la Universidad Howard deben calcular un tiempo de viaje adicional para compensar los desvíos y las demoras. Los trenes de Metro no tendrán ningún impacto programado durante este período.
Las rutas 70 y 79 del metrobus se desviarán a partir del 4 de noviembre a las 7 p. m.
Para MetroAccess, el servicio puerta a puerta no estará disponible dentro del perímetro de seguridad y es posible que haya demoras debido al cierre de carreteras en la zona.
El área alrededor del campus de la Universidad Howard será una zona prohibida para las bicicletas de Capital Bikeshare. Las siguientes ubicaciones de Capital Bikeshare se desactivarán a partir de la tarde del 4 de noviembre:
- 4th Street and College Street, NW
- Georgia Avenue and Fairmont Street, NW