Congresistas visitan a acusados de participar del ataque al Capitolio en cárcel de DC

In 2021, I visited the DC Jail for the first time and saw firsthand the human rights abuses suffered by pre-trial J6 detainees.



Shortly after my visit, I released Unusually Cruel, a 28-page eyewitness report on what I saw.



Read it for yourself here: https://t.co/T1umopzja2 pic.twitter.com/zrxx8ziDwh