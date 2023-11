Desalojan a 12 personas luego de que su casa se incendiara en Wheaton

(~10p 11/23) 2800blk Kingswell Dr, off Judson Rd, Wheaton/Glenmont, single-family house, @mcfrs PE718, PE721, E705, PE724, PE716, AT718, AT724, RS703, A742, BC704, BC701 & others responded, fire involved sunroom & 1st floor. All occupants got out prior to FD arrival pic.twitter.com/UIRzvQecdW