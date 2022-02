Joven de 18 años arrestado por tiroteo en hotel de DC que dejó una mujer muerta

Today, MPD arrested 18 year-old Gerald Thomas, of Temple Hills, MD, for Second Degree Murder While Armed in connection to a homicide on 1/27/22 in the 4400 blk of Connecticut Ave, NW.



