Una por una: la lista de carreteras cerradas durante el desfile militar

Un puente importante y un tramo de la George Washington Memorial Parkway se encuentran entre los cierres más destacados previos al desfile y celebración del 250.º aniversario del Ejército este fin de semana.
La policía de DC publicó una larga lista de cierres que entrarán en vigor el jueves y viernes, y continuarán hasta el lunes 16 de junio. Ya se han implementado numerosas restricciones de estacionamiento.
Entre los cierres más importantes: el Puente Arlington Memorial permanecerá cerrado todo el viernes hasta la madrugada del lunes, al igual que las bifurcaciones del Puente Roosevelt en las avenidas Constitution e Independence, y algunas salidas de la I-395 en el centro de DC.
Además, la GW Parkway permanecerá cerrada en ambas direcciones entre la U.S. 50 y la I-395 desde la tarde del viernes hasta la mañana del domingo.
Manténte al tanto de las noticias locales y del estado del tiempo. Suscríbete a nuestros newsletters gratuitos aquí.
Aquí está la lista completa de la policía de DC, hasta el miércoles:
Cierres de carreteras en Virginia por desfile militar:
- George Washington Memorial Parkway: Cerrada en ambas direcciones entre la U.S. 50 y la I-395
- desde el viernes 13 de junio a las 6 p. m. hasta el domingo 15 de junio a las 6 a. m.
- Route 27/Washington Boulevard: El carril derecho estará cerrado en ambas direcciones a partir del miércoles 11 de junio a las 8 p. m. Todos los carriles estarán cerrados en ambas direcciones entre la US-50 y el estacionamiento norte del Pentágono desde el viernes 13 de junio a las 6 p. m. hasta el sábado 14 de junio a las 10 p. m.
Cierres de carreteras en DC por desfile militar:
Las siguientes salidas de autopistas, vías exprés y puentes estarán cerradas al tráfico vehicular desde el viernes 13 de junio aproximadamente a las 12:01 a.m. hasta el lunes 16 de junio a las 6 a.m.:
- Arlington Memorial Bridge
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall
- Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 3 toward 12th Street Expressway
- Eastbound E Street expressway
- Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge split to Independence Avenue
- Inbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge split to Constitution Avenue
- Northbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street
- Westbound I-395 Exit 4A and 4B toward 12th Street SW and Maine Avenue SW
- Westbound E Street Expressway split to Southbound Potomac River Freeway
- Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward Independence Avenue and Maine Avenue
- Southbound Potomac River Freeway exit toward E Street
Las siguientes autopistas estarán cerradas al tráfico vehicular desde el viernes 13 de junio a eso de las 9 p. m. hasta el lunes 16 de junio a las 6 a. m.:
- 12th Street Expressway
- 9th Street Expressway entrance from Constitution Avenue NW
Las siguientes calles estarán cerradas al tráfico vehicular desde el jueves 12 de junio aproximadamente a las 6 a.m. hasta el lunes 16 de junio a las 6 a.m.:
- C Street from 18th Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- 13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW
- C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW
Las siguientes calles estarán cerradas al tráfico vehicular desde el jueves 12 de junio a eso de las 7 p.m. hasta el lunes 16 de junio a las 6 a.m.:
- D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- C Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- Virginia Avenue from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 21st Street from E Street NW to C Street NW
- 20th Street from E Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- 19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 18th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Eastbound I-395 Exit 1 toward 14th Street / National Mall
- Eastbound I-395 HOV exit toward 14th Street / National Mall
Las siguientes calles estarán cerradas al tráfico vehicular desde el viernes 13 de junio a eso de las 12:01 a.m. hasta el lunes 16 de junio a las 6 a.m.:
Calles de norte a sur:
- 23rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle SW to Independence Avenue SW
- 21st Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 15th Street from F Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW
- 14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue SW to D Street SW
- West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW
Calles de este a oeste:
- E Street from 20th Street NW to 17th Street NW (eastbound lanes only)
- Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 14th Street NW
- C Street from 21st Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- Virginia Avenue from 24th Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 12th Street NW
- Madison Drive from 15th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- Jefferson Drive from 15th Street SW to 7th Street SW
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 12th Street SW
- D Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW
- Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue SW to East Basin Drive SW
- Ohio Drive from East Basin Drive, SW to Independence Avenue SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue NW to Ohio Drive SW
- Lincoln Memorial Circle NW
Sólo tráfico local:
Las siguientes calles estarán abiertas únicamente al tráfico local desde el viernes 13 de junio aproximadamente a las 12:01 a.m. hasta el lunes 16 de junio a las 6 a.m.:
Calles de norte a sur:
- 23rd Street from Washington Circle NW to E Street NW
- 22nd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW
- 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW
- 19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to E Street NW
- 18th Street from H Street NW to E Street NW
- 17th Street from H Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 15th Street from H Street NW to F Street NW
- 14th Street from F Street NW to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 13 ½ Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street NW
- 13th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 12th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from Independence Avenue SW to C Street SW
- 9th Street from Capitol Square Place SW to Maine Avenue SW
- L’Enfant Plaza from 9th Street SW to Independence Avenue SW
- 8th Street from E Street NW to D Street NW
- 7th Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 6th Street from E Street NW to C Street NW
- 5th Street from E Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW
- 4th Street from E Street NW to Indiana Avenue NW
- 4th Street from Madison Drive NW to Independence Avenue SW
Calles de este a oeste:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street NW to 1730 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street NW to 13th Street NW
- I Street from 23rd Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- H Street from 24th Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW
- Virginia Avenue from 24th Street NW to E Street NW
- G Street from 24th Street NW to 14th Street NW
- F Street from 23rd Street NW to 14th Street NW
- E Street from 23rd Street NW to 18th Street NW (westbound lanes only)
- D Street from 14th Street NW to 13 ½ Street NW
- D Street from 9th Street NW to 3rd Street NW
La policía informó que todos los cierres de calles y los horarios indicados están sujetos a cambios. Cualquier persona que conduzca cerca del evento podría sufrir retrasos y podría ser conveniente considerar rutas alternativas.
La policía y el Departamento de Transporte de DC también están recordando a los conductores que tengan cuidado porque esperan que haya más personas caminando.
Restricciones de estacionamiento en DC durante desfile militar:
Las siguientes calles están señalizadas como "Emergency No Parking" que comenzó el lunes 9 de junio y continúa hasta el lunes 16 de junio a las 6 a.m.:
Calles de norte a sur:
- 23rd Street from E Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 22nd Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Henry Bacon Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle SW to Independence Avenue SW
- 21st Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 20th Street from E Street NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- 20th Street from C Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 19th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 18th Street from F Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 17th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- 15th Street from H Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place from Independence Avenue SW to Maine Avenue SW
- 14th Street from F Street NW to D Street SW
- 13 Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 13th Street from C Street SW to D Street SW
- 12th Street from E Street NW to Madison Drive NW
- 12th Street from Jefferson Drive SW to Maine Avenue SW
- 11th Street from E Street NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 10th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 7th Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
Calles de este a oeste:
- New York Avenue from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW
- G Street from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW
- F Street from 18th Street NW to 14th Street NW
- E Street from 23rd Street NW to 17th Street NW
- Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th to 14th Street NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th to 7th Street NW
- D Street from 18th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- C Street from 21th Street NW to 17th Street NW
- Virginia Avenue from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
- Madison Drive from 3rd Street NW to 15th Street NW
- Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street SW to 15th Street SW
- Independence Avenue from 23rd Street SW to 12th Street SW
- C Street from 14th Street SW to 12th Street SW
- D Street from 14th Street SW to 7th Street SW
- West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue SW to Ohio Drive SW
- Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue SW to the Inlet Bridge
La policía indicó que los conductores deben respetar las señales de "no estacionar". Advirtieron que los vehículos estacionados en contra de las señales recibirán una multa y serán remolcados.