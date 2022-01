Policía revela video de tiroteo afuera de restaurante en Manassas

*UPDATE | SEEK TO IDENTIFY: #Shooting | #Manassas: #PWCPD is asking the public to review footage from the shooting that occurred at Islita (La Isla) restaurant on Jan.23 where two men were shot. If you can identify the suspect, call police at 703-792-6500. https://t.co/6XLdR2JpER https://t.co/GsqGgA1MR0