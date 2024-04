Arrestan a 12 manifestantes en la Universidad de Mary Washington durante protestas propalestinas

Statement by YDSA UMA co-chair @DonaldEGlander after his release



At this time 8 out of the 12 arrested have been released all with no bail and with ridiculous charges of trespassing. #freepalestine #umw #marywash #wekeepussafe #thewholeworldiswatching #ydsa #dsa https://t.co/GhHD1LEsxl pic.twitter.com/I1MNvFFic7