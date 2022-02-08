Premios Oscar: “The Power of the Dog” encabeza las nominaciones

NUEVA YORK — “The Power of the Dog” (“El poder del perro”) de Netflix encabezó el martes la lista de nominados al Oscar con 12 menciones, seguida de cerca por la épica de ciencia ficción “Dune” (“Duna”), que recibió 10.

Guillermo del Toro figuró en el apartado de mejor película con “Nightmare Alley” (“El callejón de las almas perdidas”), Lin-Manuel Miranda en el de mejor canción con “Dos oruguitas” de “Encanto” y Javier Bardem y Penélope Cruz como actores protagónicos de “Being the Ricardos” (“Ser los Ricardo”) y “Madres paralelas”, respectivamente.

Descarga la aplicación de Telemundo 44 para iOS o Android y recibe las últimas noticias y el pronóstico del tiempo actualizado a tu teléfono.

Las nominadas a mejor película son: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Don’t Look Up” (“No miren arriba”), “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “King Richard” (“Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora”), “Licorice Pizza”, “Nightmare Alley”, “The Power of the Dog” y “West Side Story” (“Amor sin barreras”).

Las nominadas a mejor actriz son, además de Cruz, Jessica Chastain por “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (“Los ojos de Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman por “The Lost Daughter” (“La niña perdida”), Nicole Kidman por “Being the Ricardos” y Kristen Stewart por “Spencer”.

LOS PREMIOS OSCAR SE ENTREGARÁN EL 27 DE MARZO

Por el premio al mejor actor, Bardem compite con Will Smith por “King Richard”, Benedict Cumberbatch por “The Power of the Dog”, Andrew Garfield por “Tick, Tick … Boom!” y Denzel Washington por “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (“La tragedia de Macbeth”).

El premio a la mejor actriz de reparto se lo disputarán Jessie Buckley por “The Lost Daughter”, Ariana DeBose por “West Side Story”, Judi Dench por “Belfast”, Kirsten Dunst por “The Power of the Dog” y Aunjanue Ellis por “King Richard”.

El de mejor actor de reparto: Ciarán Hinds por “Belfast”, Troy Kotsur por “CODA”, Kodi Smit-McPhee por “The Power of the Dog”, Jesse Plemons por “The Power of the Dog” y J.K. Simmons por “Being the Ricardos”.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Película

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Director

"Belfast" Kenneth Branagh

"Drive My Car" Ryusuke Hamaguchi

"Licorice Pizza" Paul Thomas Anderson

"The Power of the Dog" Jane Campion

"West Side Story" Steven Spielberg

Actriz

Jessica Chastain en "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman en "The Lost Daughter"

Penélope Cruz en "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman en "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart en "Spencer"

Actor

Javier Bardem en "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch en "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield en "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith en "King Richard"

Denzel Washington en "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Actor de reparto

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kostur, CODA

Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Sonido

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Música original

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Guión adaptado

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Guión original

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Corto animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Corto de acción animado

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Canción original

Be Alive from King Richard

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

Down to Joy from Belfast

No Time to Die from No Time to Die

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

Documental corto

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Edición

"Don't Look Up"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"The Power of the Dog"

"tick, tick...BOOM!"

Película extranjera

"Drive My Car" Japan

"Flee" Denmark

"The Hand of God" Italy

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" Bhutan

"The Worst Person in the World" Norway

Maquillaje

"Coming 2 America"

"Cruella"

"Dune"

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

"House of Gucci"

Diseño producción

"Dune"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"West Side Story"