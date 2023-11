Frente frío dejará temperaturas congelantes en el DMV: Mira cómo protegerte

🚨NOTICE🚨



Nov 27, 2023: the District’s Hypothermia Alert will be ACTIVATED at 7PM.



Check on unsheltered neighbors, seniors, and other vulnerable individuals.



If you see someone in need of shelter, call:

☎️ 202-399-7093 or 311

📞911 if there’s an immediate safety risk pic.twitter.com/ATyU7P7CY5