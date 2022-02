Hasta 17 pulgadas de nieve: miles sin electricidad debido a tormenta invernal

Snowfall and ice accumulation reports for the February 3-4, 2022 storm. Highest snowfall totals by state:

NY - Paris 17"

VT - Warren 17"

IN - Leiters Ford 17"

ME - Newry 16"

MI - Mottville 14.1"

NH - Whitefield 14"

OH - Chardon 13"

PA - Townville 12.5"

KY - Burlington 4"