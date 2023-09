Residentes de Arlington se refrescan ante un calor histórico en el DMV

As of 5PM, here's some verified highs for today:

BWI - 100F (breaks daily record)

IAD - 99F (breaks daily record, ties all-time Sep high)

DCA - 98F (breaks daily record)

Downtown Baltimore (DMH) - 99F

Martinsburg (MRB) - 94F

Annapolis (NAK) - 92F

Charlottesville (CHO) - 99F