Incendio provoca el desalojo de familia salvadoreña al noroeste de DC

Working Fire on Box 874 • 04/14/2024 • 0049 hours • 3900 block of 14th Street, NW • The @dcfireems No. 11 Engine and No. 6 Truck arrived with a two-story rowhouse and #fireshowing from the English basement #DCFD #4thBattalion #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/t4YxEyU2YP